Watch: Mumbaikars fail to recognise Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam singing on the streets! 

For a new video, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam slipped into the garb of an aged street musician. the getup was so good that Mumbaikars failed to recognise him while he was singing on the streets!On the busy streets of Juhu in Mumbai, the video, titled 'The Roadside Ustaad', shows how pedestrians react to an old man (Sonu Nigam) singing.The video, captures mixed reactions of people. Some showed interest while others just casually moved away, all of them obliviously unable to recognise the fact that the old man is Sonu Nigam!In the video, he is seen with a harmonium which is the same one that his parents bought when he was born. The video was released on Culture Machine's digital channel Being Indian on Tuesday.Watch video:Video courtesy: BeingIndian/YouTube