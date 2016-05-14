Watch: Model attacked with glass in face, leaving her needing 50 stitches

The attack took place on February 5.

A model and mother of three was attacked with a glass in the face during a night out resulting in two huge facial injuries that needed more than 50 stitches.Gem Khloe, a part-time model, went through six weeks of hell after an unprovoked attack by a stranger at Woody's Bar in Liverpool left her with gruesome scarring.On Facebook, she had shared horrific images of her injuries in a bid to urge clubs and bars to serve drinks in plastic cups after midnight.Now, she cannot smile, eat or drink properly due to numbness and suffers shooting pains.Her attacker Kelly Watterson, from Widnes, was arrested at the scene and on March 7 has pleaded guilty.The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.Video courtesy-News For All/YouTube