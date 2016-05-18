WATCH: Man kidnapped in broad day light in Noida, later found dead







Another shocking incident has come to light highlighting deteriorating state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.This time, a man was kidnapped in broad daylight from a busy market area in Greater Noida in broad daylight and the entire episode was caught on camera.In the video, two men can be seen abducting Bhim Singh at gunpoint from the market area in full public view. However, nobody came forward to help Singh.On Saturday, the kidnapping happened and later in Ghaziabad Singh's body was found in Hindon River.Bhim Singh's brother said, they had the video of the kidnapping as evidence, still the police were not helping them.However, the police said the investigation was on.Watch video:Video courtesy-ANI/Twitter