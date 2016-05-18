 WATCH: Man kidnapped in broad day light in Noida, later found dead
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • LIFESTYLE
  • WATCH: Man kidnapped in broad day light in Noida, later found dead

WATCH: Man kidnapped in broad day light in Noida, later found dead

By: || Updated: 18 May 2016 02:45 AM
WATCH: Man kidnapped in broad day light in Noida, later found dead
Noida (UP): Another shocking incident has come to light highlighting deteriorating state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

This time, a man was kidnapped in broad daylight from a busy market area in Greater Noida in broad daylight and the entire episode was caught on camera.

In the video, two men can be seen abducting Bhim Singh at gunpoint from the market area in full public view. However, nobody came forward to help Singh.

On Saturday, the kidnapping happened and later in Ghaziabad Singh's body was found in Hindon River.

Bhim Singh's brother said, they had the video of the kidnapping as evidence, still the police were not helping them.

However, the police said the investigation was on.

Watch video:




Video courtesy-ANI/Twitter

For LIFESTYLE News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story SNOBBISH 'BASTERDS' – Let’s kill the Nazis

trending now

INDIA
Iran, India deepen military ties
VIDEO
WATCH FULL: Saas Bahu Aur Saazish of March 11th, 2018
VIDEO
Watch 25 stories of Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan