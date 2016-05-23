WATCH: Drunk man jumps into a lion's enclosure in Hyderabad

After being rescued, Mukesh said he was under the influence of liquor. "I drank inside the zoo. I took it to which place I don't remember," he said.
When asked why he attempted suicide and the problem he was facing, Mukesh said, "I have no problem."
Mukesh said he was from Rajasthan and came to Hyderabad a month ago.
As per reports, he worked as a labourer for the Hyderabad metro railway.
He was reportedly handed over to the Hyderabad police.
