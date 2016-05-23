 WATCH: Drunk man jumps into a lion's enclosure in Hyderabad
By: || Updated: 23 May 2016 01:55 AM
Hyderabad: In an attempt to commit suicide, a man who jumped into a lion's enclosure at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Sunday, escaped unhurt with the help of zoo workers.

After being rescued, Mukesh said he was under the influence of liquor. "I drank inside the zoo. I took it to which place I don't remember," he said.

When asked why he attempted suicide and the problem he was facing, Mukesh said, "I have no problem."

Mukesh said he was from Rajasthan and came to Hyderabad a month ago.

As per reports, he worked as a labourer for the Hyderabad metro railway.

He was reportedly handed over to the Hyderabad police.

Watch video:



Video courtesy-ANI/Twitter

