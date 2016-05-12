Watch: Dog can't control his emotions after being reunited with owner 2 yrs after being stolen

After two years of being stolen, a dog was reunited with his owner and guess what....more than the owner the dog was happy!In the heartwarming clip, the dog clearly can not contain his excitement as he remembers his old best friend. The canine leaps into his arms and covers his face in kisses.Jose bought his dog Chaos as a pup but soon it was stolen.After two years, the animal shelter informed Jose that a woman had found his dog in her driveway in South Beloit, in Illinois. Luckily his collar was still attached along with an ID number.Jose was immediately informed by the shelter that his dog was ready to be picked up.Watch the heartwarming video:Video courtesy-Top Viral Video/YouTube