WATCH: Complainant shine shoes of cops at the police station in Muzaffarnagar

Updated: 30 May 2016 08:39 AM
Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): A shocking video has surfaced from Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh where a complainant was forced to shine shoes of the cops at the police station!

In the nearly 15 second video, the poor man can be seen shining the shoes of cops who shamelessly sitting on their seats.

Image: Screen grab Image: Screen grab

When the incident highlighted by media, Superintendent of Police assured of action.

"It has been brought to our notice, probe underway. Action will be taken", said Santosh Kumar, SP on Muzaffarnagar.

 



Video courtesy-ANI/Twitter

However, this is not the first time when the UP police have come under criticism for their uncivilized behaviour.

Recently, from Bijnor, a footage of UP police thrashing youth got viral.

(ALSO READ: Bijnor: Footage of UP police thrashing youth goes viral)

Watch video:



Video courtesy-ANI News

First Published:
