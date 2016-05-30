WATCH: Complainant shine shoes of cops at the police station in Muzaffarnagar

In the nearly 15 second video, the poor man can be seen shining the shoes of cops who shamelessly sitting on their seats.
When the incident highlighted by media, Superintendent of Police assured of action.
"It has been brought to our notice, probe underway. Action will be taken", said Santosh Kumar, SP on Muzaffarnagar.
#WATCH: A complainant shine shoes of cops at the police station in Muzaffarnagar (UP) (29/05/16)https://t.co/ziSWVMqhXd
— ANI (@ANI_news) May 30, 2016
However, this is not the first time when the UP police have come under criticism for their uncivilized behaviour.
Recently, from Bijnor, a footage of UP police thrashing youth got viral.
First Published: 30 May 2016 07:57 AM