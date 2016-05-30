WATCH: Complainant shine shoes of cops at the police station in Muzaffarnagar



A shocking video has surfaced from Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh where a complainant was forced to shine shoes of the cops at the police station!In the nearly 15 second video, the poor man can be seen shining the shoes of cops who shamelessly sitting on their seats.Image: Screen grabWhen the incident highlighted by media, Superintendent of Police assured of action."It has been brought to our notice, probe underway. Action will be taken", said Santosh Kumar, SP on Muzaffarnagar.Video courtesy-ANI/TwitterHowever, this is not the first time when the UP police have come under criticism for their uncivilized behaviour.Recently, from Bijnor, a footage of UP police thrashing youth got viral.Watch video:Video courtesy-ANI News