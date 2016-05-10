Watch: Brutal attack on Akali Dal leader in Ludhiana caught on camera

WATCH: Attack on Akali Dal leader in Ludhiana (Punjab) caught on camera (08/05/2016)https://t.co/phIoSBpR8M — ANI (@ANI_news) May 9, 2016



Attack on an Akali Dal leader outside his residence in Punjab's Ludhiana district is caught on camera.The incident reported to had happened on Sunday morning at Dhandara road near Satjot Nagar.In the shocking video, Akali Dal leader Rajiv Kumar Sharma was attacked by a group of goons. The leader was brutally beaten with sticks and rods and was left injured on the road.The victim was rushed to a District Municipal Hospital.According to some reports, the accused are identified as Akhilesh, Davinder, Neeraj and Sangam. Two more have been booked in an attempt to murder case and robbery.However, what led to this brutal attack is not known yet.The cops are probing the entire incident.Watch video below:Video courtesy-ANI/Twitter