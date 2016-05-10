Watch: Brutal attack on Akali Dal leader in Ludhiana caught on camera

The incident reported to had happened on Sunday morning at Dhandara road near Satjot Nagar.
In the shocking video, Akali Dal leader Rajiv Kumar Sharma was attacked by a group of goons. The leader was brutally beaten with sticks and rods and was left injured on the road.
The victim was rushed to a District Municipal Hospital.
According to some reports, the accused are identified as Akhilesh, Davinder, Neeraj and Sangam. Two more have been booked in an attempt to murder case and robbery.
However, what led to this brutal attack is not known yet.
The cops are probing the entire incident.
Watch video below:
WATCH: Attack on Akali Dal leader in Ludhiana (Punjab) caught on camera (08/05/2016)https://t.co/phIoSBpR8M— ANI (@ANI_news) May 9, 2016
Video courtesy-ANI/Twitter
For LIFESTYLE News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 10 May 2016 09:46 AM