 Watch: Baby elephant rescued after being stuck in drain in Sri Lanka
Updated: 31 May 2016 05:27 AM
New Delhi: A baby elephant rescued after being stuck in a drain in Sri Lanka by port workers in the southern port city of Hambantota.

They teamed up with wildlife officials to break open the drain near a main road, reach inside and rescue the animal.

The team knocked out the walls of the narrow drain to make it wide enough to pull baby tusker to freedom.

The rescuers attached ropes to the elephant’s legs and pulled it to freedom.

After being rescued, the elephant was taken away for medical treatment. The creature is understood to have suffered a broken leg, reported media.

The incident is captured on camera.

Watch:



Video courtesy: Associated Press/YouTube

