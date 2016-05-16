Watch: 3-yr-old boy rescued from 90-meter deep bore well

In a swift rescue operation, from 90-meter deep bore well, Chinese firefighters rescued a three-year-old boy.In the video, rescuers can be seen putting all out effort to pull the kid out of the mouth of death.According to parents, the kid was playing when he fell into the pump well. He got stuck at 11 meter in bore well.After two hours of intense action, the boy was safely taken out of the well, reported local media.According to reports, he was directly taken to a hospital and after all checkup doctors confirmed the boy is fit and fine.Watch the incredible video of rescue operation:Video courtesy-CCTV News