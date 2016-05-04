Viral video: Pervert gets beaten up after showing his private parts to a female!

Caught on CCTV camera, the incident showed the 34-year-old man, being confronted by his victim after he allegedly showed her his genitals (private parts) on the bus.
The outraged woman started slapping the accused harasser. When he failed to react, other women on the bus joined in, with some of them kicking the man.
The incident happened in Turkey's north-western Kocaeli province.
Police interviewed the victim, and he was arrested.
Watch video:
Video courtesy-ZomungKor/YouTube
For LIFESTYLE News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 04 May 2016 08:09 AM