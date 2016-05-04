Viral video: Pervert gets beaten up after showing his private parts to a female!

In a dramatic moment in Turkey a group of female passengers turned on a man after he had sexually harassed one of them while on a bus.Caught on CCTV camera, the incident showed the 34-year-old man, being confronted by his victim after he allegedly showed her his genitals (private parts) on the bus.The outraged woman started slapping the accused harasser. When he failed to react, other women on the bus joined in, with some of them kicking the man.The incident happened in Turkey's north-western Kocaeli province.Police interviewed the victim, and he was arrested.Video courtesy-ZomungKor/YouTube