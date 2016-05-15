Viral video: Mother jumps in front of train with her two children

A frightful video footage has emerged showing a mother jumping in front of the train while holding her two children in her arms.The CCTV video shows the mother and her kids, reported to be aged five and 12, standing at the edge of the platform. As the lady saw the train coming, she jumped in front of it along with the two babies.The episode happened at the Kharkiv metro station in Kharkov, Ukraine.However, according to local media reports, both the mother and the two children survived which can be termed nothing less than a miracle.Warning-Distressing footageVideo courtesy-New World/YouTube