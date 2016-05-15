 Viral video: Mother jumps in front of train with her two children
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • LIFESTYLE
  • Viral video: Mother jumps in front of train with her two children

Viral video: Mother jumps in front of train with her two children

By: || Updated: 15 May 2016 10:10 AM
Viral video: Mother jumps in front of train with her two children
New Delhi: A frightful video footage has emerged showing a mother jumping in front of the train while holding her two children in her arms.

The CCTV video shows the mother and her kids, reported to be aged five and 12, standing at the edge of the platform. As the lady saw the train coming, she jumped in front of it along with the two babies.

The episode happened at the Kharkiv metro station in Kharkov, Ukraine.

However, according to local media reports, both the mother and the two children survived which can be termed nothing less than a miracle.

Watch this dramatic video:
Warning-Distressing footage



Video courtesy-New World/YouTube

For LIFESTYLE News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story SNOBBISH 'BASTERDS' – Let’s kill the Nazis

trending now

VIDEO
BJP officially releases list of Rajya Sabha nominees, fields ...
VIDEO
Big Debate: Bypolls a semi-final for 2019 General Elections?
INDIA
Two arrested with fake documents at Delhi airport