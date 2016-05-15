Viral video: Mother jumps in front of train with her two children

The CCTV video shows the mother and her kids, reported to be aged five and 12, standing at the edge of the platform. As the lady saw the train coming, she jumped in front of it along with the two babies.
The episode happened at the Kharkiv metro station in Kharkov, Ukraine.
However, according to local media reports, both the mother and the two children survived which can be termed nothing less than a miracle.
Watch this dramatic video:
Warning-Distressing footage
Video courtesy-New World/YouTube
First Published: 15 May 2016 10:10 AM