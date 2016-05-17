Viral video: Chef cracks egg for making omelette, chick lands on frying pan!

A bizarre video appears to have been recorded in a restaurant shows a chef cracking eggs over a large frying pan.
The first egg lands in the pan and begins cooking but when the second egg is cracked, a live chick drops out onto the frying pan.
He quickly scoops the chick off the hot pan and hands it to a man standing next to him.
Unbelievably, a second live chick drops out from the third egg.
Fourth egg dropped another chick, bringing their total number to three.
However, some said that it is simply a magic trick.
Watch video:
Video courtesy-WorldViral/YouTube
First Published: 17 May 2016 06:30 AM