Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker while filming 'Fast 8'

: Taking a break from shooting 'Fast 8,' Vin Diesel has paid a heart-touching tribute to his late co-star, Paul Walker, with an emotional throwback pic.In a special message, the 'XXX' actor took to his Instagram page to share the photo of himself being interviewed with Walker, reports E! online.Next came a gentle reminder that the actor remains on the cast and crews' minds. The 48-year-old actor wrote, "Many of the crew members who have worked on several of the past Fast films are here again to help us make something special."He added, "One of them at the end of the week came up to me and said wow what we are capturing on film is excellent... And then looked at me and said Paul would be proud. #wemakethemwithourhearts."New to the franchise, Scott Eastwood also feels the loss. While officially announcing about his part in the franchise, he wrote, "Paul was a close friend of mine. We surfed together, traveled together, and he was a huge role model and influencing figure in my life when I was younger. He still is. He was an older brother to me. For me to be able to add to the F and F story, Paul's story, and the FAST family is like a dream come true."'Fast 8' is scheduled to hit the big screen on April 14, 2017, followed by 'Fast 9' and 'Fast 10' on April 19, 2019 and April 2, 2021 respectively.