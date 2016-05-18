Video: Negligent riding costs women dearly as they collide with car on road crossing in Ahmedabad

In the video, a female can be see riding a white two wheeler with a pillion rider. As she reached a road intersection, without slowing down her scooty, she continued to cross it, resulting in an accident.
They collided with a white car (Hyundai i20), the driver of which got very little time to respond. The impact of the accident was so much that two wheeler skid more than more than 20 feet from the spot of mishap.
Those present rushed the women to the nearby hospital.
Watch the video:
First Published: 18 May 2016 06:12 AM