Video: AIB's Tanmay Bhat roasts Sachin Tendulkar & Lata Mangeshkar, sparks criticism

Comedian Tanmay Bhatt's purported video in which he allegedly mocked veteran singer LataMangeshkar and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has evoked a sharp reaction from MNS which said it will lodge an FIR against him over the portrayal."Tomorrow morning (on Monday), I am going to visit Shivaji Park police station and file FIR against Bhatt," 'MNS Chitrapat Sena' president Ameya Khopkar said on Sunday.He demanded that the video uploaded by Bhatt be removed immediately.The comedian reportedly posted the video on May 26 on Facebook titled "Sachin vs Lata Civil War" and cracked apparently not-so-funny jokes about both these legends.Meanwhile, DCP (Operations) Sangramsingh Nishandar said, "No FIR has been registered in this issue as of yet".Meanwhile, actors Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh and Celina Jaitly criticised AIB's Tanmay Bhat for roasting Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar, calling the video "not funny".Titled "Sachin v/s Lata Civil War", Tanmay is seen taking jibes at the 86-year-old melody queen and the cricketing legend, 43.Some of the punchlines used against Mangeshkar in the video include Jon Snow also died, so should you, Your face looks like someone has kept you in water for eight days.Kher posted on Twitter, "I am 9 times winner of #BestComicActor. Have a great sense of humor. But This is NOT humor. #Disgusting&Disrespectful.""Am absolutely shocked. Disrespect is not cool and neither is it funny," wrote Riteish.A shocked Jaitly wrote, "Absolutely.. Shocked and appalled. Not amused. Lata Mangeshkarji needs to be apologised to NOW!!"The comedian so far has not apologised for his action.