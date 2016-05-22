Unhuman & shameful: Watch chain snatcher strikes an elderly couple in Hyderabad







WATCH: Chain snatcher strikes an elderly couple in Hyderabadhttps://t.co/VUlpClDqzy

— ANI (@ANI_news) May 20, 2016

It will not be wrong to say that with every passing day some humans are touching a new low and hence bringing shame for entire humanity.Now, the chain snatchers are not even sparing elderly people for money.This is exactly what happened in Hyderabad where a chain snatcher struck an elderly couple while they were walking on a secluded street.In the video, the man can be seen following the old aged couple. Suddenly, he snatches the chain from the neck of the lady while she attempts to resist.Image : Screen grabAs the thief runs after getting the job done, aged lady's husband, who can barely walk with the help of the stick, tries to chase the snatcher and in the attempt, falls on the road.Meanwhile, the shameless person eludes from the scene on a bike with his friend.In the end of the footage, one can see the helpless, aged couple standing with no idea what to do.The video will bring tears to your eyes.Watch it:Video courtesy-ANI/Twitter