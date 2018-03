: A thirty-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly raping an 88-year old woman in Sri Lanka's Kandy city.The suspect, produced before the Teldeniya Magistrate's court has been remanded till May 20, reports the Colombo Page.Rangala police took the suspect into custody ten-days after the victim passed away. The 88-year old victim died at Kandy General Hospital two days after the sexual assault, on May 6.