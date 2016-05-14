UFO leaves Earth & meets up with second craft, shows this viral video released by International Space Station

Then, according to experts, it appears to meet up with another craft, reported mirror.co.uk.
The footage is causing excitement among UFO fans.
According to reports, to take a look at, the video is sent to SecureTeam10, an American based group of experts. They uploaded the footage on YouTube.
Some people have questioned whether what they are seeing is simply a reflection of the sun on the clouds. However, the team denied it.
Watch this shocking video and find out:
Video courtesy-secureteam10/YouTube
First Published: 14 May 2016 12:36 PM