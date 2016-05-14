UFO leaves Earth & meets up with second craft, shows this viral video released by International Space Station

An incredible footage, released from the International Space Station (ISS), shows a UFO leaving the Earth's atmosphere.Then, according to experts, it appears to meet up with another craft, reported mirror.co.uk.The footage is causing excitement among UFO fans.According to reports, to take a look at, the video is sent to SecureTeam10, an American based group of experts. They uploaded the footage on YouTube.Some people have questioned whether what they are seeing is simply a reflection of the sun on the clouds. However, the team denied it.Watch this shocking video and find out:Video courtesy-secureteam10/YouTube