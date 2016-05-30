This is what Facebook will do to compete with Google

The move by Facebook is in a bid to compete with sites like Google, the Independent quoted the Wall Street Journal.
"Publishers and app developers have some users who aren't Facebook users. We think we can do a better job powering those ads," Andrew Bosworth, who runs Facebook's ads and business platform, told the Wall Street Journal.
"Because we have a core audience of over a billion people who we do understand, we have a greater opportunity than other companies using the same type of mechanism," Bosworth said
First Published: 30 May 2016 04:25 AM