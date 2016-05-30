This is what Facebook will do to compete with Google

: Until now the Facebook had kept its ads limited to people who were signed up to the site, but now the social networking giant is going to start tracking and showing ads to people across the internet.The move by Facebook is in a bid to compete with sites like Google, the Independent quoted the Wall Street Journal."Publishers and app developers have some users who aren't Facebook users. We think we can do a better job powering those ads," Andrew Bosworth, who runs Facebook's ads and business platform, told the Wall Street Journal."Because we have a core audience of over a billion people who we do understand, we have a greater opportunity than other companies using the same type of mechanism," Bosworth said