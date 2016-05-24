This is what Akshay Kumar wants for Bollywood stuntman

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is also known as the action hero in Bollywood, says there is no insurance for stuntman in the Hindi film industry and he wants that to change."Safety is not great here (in Bollywood). Now finally we have ambulance and doctors on the sets for the stuntman and the cast and crew. (However) it's surprising that there are no insurance for stuntman in Bollywood, so we are all trying to get an insurance done for stuntman,” said Akshay.Meanwhile, Akshay is busy promoting his next, a comedy film “Housefull 3”.The third installment of the "Housefull" franchise is directed by Sajid-Farhad while the earlier two films were directed by Sajid Khan. The film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and Lisa Haydon. The film will release on June 3.Akshay says he likes dark humour which is “honest and real.”“A comedy is very difficult but many people don't think it as a genre,” he said.