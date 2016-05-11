This is what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has to say about PM Narendra Modi

: Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has said what the Prime Minister is doing for the nation-building is not an easy task to do.In an interview with ETV News Network head Jagdeesh Chandra, the 'Devdas' actress said whatever Prime Minister Modi is doing is for the benefit of the nation and the people.While downplaying her chances of joining politics, the 42-year-old actress said she is currently satisfied with her role as a mother, wife, daughter and above all as a responsible citizen.Exuding big hopes from her upcoming film 'Sarbjit', Aishwarya observed that the world realised the power of the media during the Sarabjit Singh case as it showcased how the media can become the voice of the common people.Sarbjit is a biopic on Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who crossed over to the Pakistani territory inadvertently and was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court for his alleged involvement in terrorism and spying. He was, however, attacked by inmates at a Lahore prison in April 2013 and died a few days later.