This is the reason why Delhi is facing irregular & frequent power outages

: Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said there is no shortage of power in the national capital and whatever problems residents were facing were due to local faults."We have asked the companies to do away with the local faults immediately," Jain told reporters."There was a peak load of around 6,200 MW in the city on Friday, which is the highest till now. Despite that there is no shortage of power. There is no power cut, whatever problems are there, they are due to local faults such as fire in transformer or local cables," he said.When asked residents in Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, Arjun Nagar and many other areas residents were saying that they are facing irregular and frequent power outages, the minister said: "It's due to faults. What happens when there are two cables and both cables are damaged, then they have to shift the load for some time."Asked that 'Mohalla clinics' were running well, but doctors were saying that they were getting fewer wage, Jain said, "As of now, we are not paying them, we are running it on the trial. We have taken them on a panel for trial and we will pay them according to the number of patients examined by them. Doctor's payment is exclusive."