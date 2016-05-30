This is the future of 'clean' prostitution!

: What if you head to a brothel and instead of being met by a young woman, you are seen by an entirely different host: a robot?Experts say that sex machines are just around the corner that could turn a crime-ridden industry into a respectable "guilt-free" business in Amsterdam's red light districts, reports the Mirror.According to a bizarre study, red-light districts will be transformed by 2050 with the introduction of the robotic sex workers.Futurologist Ian Yeoman and sexologist Michelle Mars at the University of Wellington imagined what an Amsterdam brothel will be like in the year 2050. They based it on Yub-Yum, which closed in 2008 but was once considered one of Amsterdam's most exclusive brothels.As per the paper, Yub-Yum will be modern and gleaming with about 100 scantily clad blondes and brunettes parading around in exotic G-strings and lingerie. Entry will cost 10,000 dollars for an all inclusive service.It noted that the club, which will offer a full range of sexual services from massages, lap dancing and intercourse in plush surroundings, will be a unique bordello licensed by the city council, staffed not by humans but by androids.Yeoman and Mars go on to describe how the futuristic brothel will come about because of a spoke in human trafficking in the sex industry in the 2040s. They also predict a growing problem with STIs, particularly HIV, which they say will mutate and become resistant to vaccines.The pair claim Yub-Yum will feature robots of all ethnicities, body shapes, ages, languages and sexual features. But the most popular, they say, is tall, blonde, Russian android 'Irina,' who is a particular favourite of Middle Eastern businessmen.As per the paper, all androids will be made of bacteria resistant fiber and flushed for human fluids, guaranteeing no Sexual Transmitted Diseases transmission between consumers.However, according to Yeoman and Mars, while the club will help the sex industry alleviate all health and human trafficking problems, human sex workers will be put out of business, unable to compete on price and quality of service.The work appears in Futures, an academic journal.