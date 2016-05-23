Terrifying: Watch moment when diners are hit as car breaks into restaurant

From in Shanghai, China, a terrifying video has emerged when a driver breaks into a restaurant.The accident resulted in injuring four people. The driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake!The lady was trying to park her car outside the restaurant when she pressed the wrong pedal, reported local media.Image: Screen grabApparent from the video, the restaurant was almost empty except one table that the driver hit!The video shows the diners thrown from their chairs when the sedan breaks through the wall.According to the report, all escaped without any injury.Video courtesy: CCTV+/YouTube