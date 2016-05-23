 Terrifying: Watch moment when diners are hit as car breaks into restaurant
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • LIFESTYLE
  • Terrifying: Watch moment when diners are hit as car breaks into restaurant

Terrifying: Watch moment when diners are hit as car breaks into restaurant

By: || Updated: 23 May 2016 04:33 AM
Terrifying: Watch moment when diners are hit as car breaks into restaurant
New Delhi: From in Shanghai, China, a terrifying video has emerged when a driver breaks into a restaurant.

The accident resulted in injuring four people. The driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake!

The lady was trying to park her car outside the restaurant when she pressed the wrong pedal, reported local media.

Image: Screen grab Image: Screen grab

Apparent from the video, the restaurant was almost empty except one table that the driver hit!

The video shows the diners thrown from their chairs when the sedan breaks through the wall.

According to the report, all escaped without any injury.

Watch the video below:



Video courtesy: CCTV+/YouTube

 

For LIFESTYLE News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story SNOBBISH 'BASTERDS' – Let’s kill the Nazis

trending now

INDIA
Khilji's character reminds me of Azam Khan: Jaya Prada
INDIA
Chidambaram corners PM Modi over 'pakoda' remark
VIDEO
Sachi Ghatna: Shami would have divorced me had I ...