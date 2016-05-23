Terrifying: Watch moment when diners are hit as car breaks into restaurant

The accident resulted in injuring four people. The driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake!
The lady was trying to park her car outside the restaurant when she pressed the wrong pedal, reported local media.
Image: Screen grab
Apparent from the video, the restaurant was almost empty except one table that the driver hit!
The video shows the diners thrown from their chairs when the sedan breaks through the wall.
According to the report, all escaped without any injury.
Watch the video below:
Video courtesy: CCTV+/YouTube
For LIFESTYLE News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 23 May 2016 04:30 AM