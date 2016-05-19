SRK hosts dinner for CEO of this famed mobile company

Thk u @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan Aishwarya & Jaya aunty for taking time out. Sarbjit will be awesome I am sure. pic.twitter.com/BSqtik2HT2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 18, 2016



Thk u all for coming & making @tim_cook & his wonderful team feel the warmth & love of India.Mr.Cook u r a rockstar! pic.twitter.com/e7HdJUZ0Hp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 18, 2016



: Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook reached Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's residence for a private dinner party hosted in his honour.Ace actor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan and other actors also arrived for the dinner hosted by Shahrukh Khan for Cook.Earlier today, Cook had a meeting with India's top iOS developers. "Great to hear from some of India's top iOS developers today. Innovative apps and many ideas for the future!" he tweeted.Cook, who landed in India late on Tuesday night, also visited Siddhivinayak temple here today.The Apple CEO said the company would establish a Design and Development Accelerator in Bengaluru, the home of India's startup scene."India is home to one of the most vibrant and entrepreneurial iOS development communities in the world," said Cook."With the opening of this new facility in Bengaluru, we're giving developers access to tools which will help them create innovative apps for customers around the world," he added.Cook, who is on power-packed schedule apart from meeting with heads of leading telcos, is expected to meet Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry and Tata Consultancy Services CEO N. Chandrasekaran.While in Mumbai, he could also meet with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.Cook is expected to visit Telangana on Thursday, where is slated to meet Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao. Apple has already announced the setting up of its maps development centre in Hyderabad.On the last leg of his visit, he is the expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday.