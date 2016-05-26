Sonowal among nine crorepatis in Assam cabinet: Survey

Naba Kumar Doley of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Dhakuakhana constituency has declared in his affidavit criminal cases against himself, including one related to giving false evidence, one on fabricating false evidence and another on false evidence.Doley is also the richest among all the ministers with declared total assets of Rs.7.30 crore.He is followed by Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP (Rs.6.30 crore) and Rihon Daimari of Bodoland People's Front (more than Rs.3.02 crore).The average assets of the 11 ministers are Rs.2.67 crores, said an ADR report.With regard to assets, Sonowal is at the seventh position at assets of over Rs.1.85 crore and liability of little over Rs.2 lakh, said the report.Of the nine crorepati ministers, five are from the Bharatiya Janata Party, two from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and two from BPF.The rest of the crorepati ministers are Ranjit Dutta of BJP (Rs.2.31 crore), Atul Bora of AGP (Rs.2.25 crore), Pramila Rani Brahma of BPF (Rs.1.86 crore), Chandra Mohan Patowary of BJP (Rs.1.77 crore) and Keshab Mahanta of AGP (Rs.1.69 crore).Meanwhile, Pallab Lochan Das of the BJP has assets worth more than Rs.54 lakh."The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Parimal Suklabadya (BJP) from Dholai constituency with assets worth Rs.37.92 lakh only," said the report.In terms of educational qualifications, the report said nine ministers are graduates or have higher degrees, while two are Class 12 pass.