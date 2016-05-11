SHOCKING: Girl raped more than 43,000 times in 4 years

In just four years time, a girl got raped more than 43,000 times.At the age of 12, Karla Jacinto met a man (older than her) and she thought she had met her dream man.It all seemed like a fairy tale, until one day, it turned into a nightmare when Jacinto discovered that her boyfriend is a pimp working as part of an international organized crime ring.And then the hell let loose for her as he forced her into a life of prostitution and violence."He started punching me with his fists, kicking me, pulling my hair," she said, according to CNN, reported Fox News."He would spit in my face. That day he even burned me with the iron."According to media reports, for the next four years, Jacinto was pimped out across Mexico, without a day's respite.She was told by her pimp that per day she had to service 30 men.By the time she was 16, she said she was raped more than 43,200 times.Now Karla Jacinto is a human trafficking activist.