Shocking: A child expelled from school because his parents 'sell tea' in Baghpat, UP

In a bizarre incident, a tea-seller's son was expelled from school citing "we don't want to keep a tea-seller's child".The Lord Mahavira Academy reportedly expelled the kid because he is the child of a tea-seller.When this uncivilised incident is reported by media the district administration run into action with the district magistrate assuring that he will look into the matter and will get the child "admitted again" in the school."Will look into this issue again, we will make sure the student is admitted again", said HS Tiwari, DM.Image courtesy-ANI/TwitterInteresting, in the country where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi openly and proudly says that he has background as a tea-seller, in the same country a student is reportedly being shown door of the school because...he is a tea-seller's child!