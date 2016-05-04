 Shameless: Prisoner posts Facebook selfie from inside prison van as he is carried back to jail
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • LIFESTYLE
  • Shameless: Prisoner posts Facebook selfie from inside prison van as he is carried back to jail

Shameless: Prisoner posts Facebook selfie from inside prison van as he is carried back to jail

By: || Updated: 04 May 2016 09:38 AM
Shameless: Prisoner posts Facebook selfie from inside prison van as he is carried back to jail
New Delhi: A prison inmate, awaiting trial for robbery and malicious wounding, clicked several selfies and posted them to Facebook while on his way to court.

Shane Holbrook (27) was currently being held at Western Regional Jail in West Virginia.

After a hearing, while he was being transported back to the prison, he uploaded the pictures of him along with other prisoners to the social media site Facebook.

In the hearing, the judge had denied his motion for dismissal.

According to media reports, Shane Holbrook said, he was aware he had broken jail rules!

Some of his family members were concerned about his well-being, so he wanted them to know that he is all right that's why he posted selfies, added media reports.

2

For LIFESTYLE News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story SNOBBISH 'BASTERDS' – Let’s kill the Nazis

trending now

VIDEO
PM Modi to receive French President in Varanasi tomorrow
VIDEO
Watch 25 stories of Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan
INDIA
Two arrested with fake documents at Delhi airport