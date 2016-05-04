Shameless: Prisoner posts Facebook selfie from inside prison van as he is carried back to jail

A prison inmate, awaiting trial for robbery and malicious wounding, clicked several selfies and posted them to Facebook while on his way to court.Shane Holbrook (27) was currently being held at Western Regional Jail in West Virginia.After a hearing, while he was being transported back to the prison, he uploaded the pictures of him along with other prisoners to the social media site Facebook.In the hearing, the judge had denied his motion for dismissal.According to media reports, Shane Holbrook said, he was aware he had broken jail rules!Some of his family members were concerned about his well-being, so he wanted them to know that he is all right that's why he posted selfies, added media reports.