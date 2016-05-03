Samsung’s offers: Pay only Re 1 as your first EMI for a new Galaxy S6 & Galaxy Note 5 smartphone, here’s how

Electronics giant Samsung is currently entertaining its ‘Make for India’ celebrations, with deals on the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy Note 5 where users can buy these smartphones by paying just Re 1 for each.However, the rest of the price has to be paid in EMI.But here's a catch. The offer is only for those who opt for Bajaj Finserv or Capital First as an option for payment.The rest of the amount in 10 easy monthly instalments (EMIs). The offer will last until May 15. The ‘Re 1’ price offer opened on April 29.Galaxy S6 is priced at Rs 33,900 while the Galaxy Note 5 (single-SIM) is available at Rs 42,500, under the 'Make for India' deal.The company is also offering 10 per cent cashback on all Credit and Debit Cards for all EMI and non-EMI transactions.There is also discounts on Galaxy GrandPrime 4G, A7 and A5 which are available for Rs 8,250, Rs 29,900 and Rs 24, 900 respectively.Also, Samsung has extended the offers on other consumer goods such as microwave, air conditioners and UHD TVs.