Salman Khan graces bike stunt event

Superstar Salman Khan attended a bike stunt event here and even rode a bike, sending his fans into a frenzy.Salman was present at the Suzuki Gixxer Day where popular stunt artist Aras Gibieza showcased some of his breathtaking bike stunts.Salman, who was present in his trademark Being Human t-shirt and ripped jeans, also rode a bike to please his fans. He even conveyed his best regards to Aras and had a few words of appreciation for him.Salman is known for doing some stunts in his film "Ek Tha Tiger". But his stunts on a bicycle in "Kick" was what had made news at the time of release of the film."It was very impressive moment. I was so happy to be here. For the first time I have shown it to Bombay. It's a big pleasure to meet Salman," Aras said."It's going to be the best memory of my life. It's just awesome when you do stunts in front of this kind of person. It was so hot, so humid for me but I pushed myself as much as possible and I'm very happy to meet him and show my skills to him," he addded.Aras is a two-time European stunt-biking champion.