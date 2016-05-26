 Really viral: With 141 million views, this is the most-watched Facebook Live video ever!
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • LIFESTYLE
  • Really viral: With 141 million views, this is the most-watched Facebook Live video ever!

Really viral: With 141 million views, this is the most-watched Facebook Live video ever!

By: || Updated: 26 May 2016 03:34 AM
Really viral: With 141 million views, this is the most-watched Facebook Live video ever!
New Delhi: A woman named Candace Payne decided to do a Facebook Live broadcast of herself trying on the official Star Wars Chewbacca mask. Candace filmed it herself while sitting in the Kohls parking lot.

The video got so viral that it spread life wildfire on Facebook so much so that so that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg "invited" Candace Payne to come by Facebook HQ!

"We invited Candace Payne -- whose Chewbacca mask video got 141 million views and is now the most-watched Facebook Live video ever -- to come by Facebook HQ today. And we had a fun surprise for her!", wrote Mark Zuckerberg on his facebook page.



A grown woman trying on a Star Wars mask doesn't sound particularly very exciting, but Candace Payne's infectious laughter and childlike enthusiasm have made the video talk of the web.

Watch it below:

For LIFESTYLE News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story SNOBBISH 'BASTERDS' – Let’s kill the Nazis

trending now

VIDEO
Construction of Ram temple is certain: RSS
VIDEO
Should BJP worry over less vote percentage in UP ...
INDIA
'Only patch-up will do good for us and our ...