Rajasthan: Tied in heat all day, angry camel bites owner's head off

The animal reportedly severed its owner's head, reported TOI.
The incident happened on Saturday, during a record-breaking heatwave that saw temperatures soaring to 43 degrees Celsius, English daily further reported.
To get control of the animal, more than 25 villagers reportedly struggled with the camel for six hours.
As per the report, on Saturday night, the owner from Mangta village was busy catering to guests. He forgot that his camel was kept out in the heat throughout the day. When he finally went to untie the camel, the animal attacked him.
The camel lifted the owner by the neck and threw him on the ground, said villagers. It chewed the body and cut off the head.
Over the weekend, temperatures in parts of Rajasthan rose above 51 degrees Celsius.
For LIFESTYLE News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 25 May 2016 06:55 AM