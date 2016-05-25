 Rajasthan: Tied in heat all day, angry camel bites owner's head off
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • LIFESTYLE
  • Rajasthan: Tied in heat all day, angry camel bites owner's head off

Rajasthan: Tied in heat all day, angry camel bites owner's head off

By: || Updated: 25 May 2016 07:25 AM
Rajasthan: Tied in heat all day, angry camel bites owner's head off
New Delhi: In Rajasthan's Barmer district, an agitated camel has reportedly killed its owner after being left in high temperatures with its legs tied up entire day.

The animal reportedly severed its owner's head, reported TOI.

The incident happened on Saturday, during a record-breaking heatwave that saw temperatures soaring to 43 degrees Celsius, English daily further reported.

To get control of the animal, more than 25 villagers reportedly struggled with the camel for six hours.

As per the report, on Saturday night, the owner from Mangta village was busy catering to guests. He forgot that his camel was kept out in the heat throughout the day. When he finally went to untie the camel, the animal attacked him.

The camel lifted the owner by the neck and threw him on the ground, said villagers. It chewed the body and cut off the head.

Over the weekend, temperatures in parts of Rajasthan rose above 51 degrees Celsius.

For LIFESTYLE News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story SNOBBISH 'BASTERDS' – Let’s kill the Nazis

trending now

VIDEO
Bigg Boss contestant Digangana Suryavanshi to play lead in ...
INDIA
Chidambaram corners PM Modi over 'pakoda' remark
INDIA
Caught On Camera: Shoe thrown at former Pakistan PM ...