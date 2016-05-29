Pakistan bans contraceptive advertisements on television, radio

The country's population is growing by around 1.8 per cent a year and is estimated to peak 240 million in year 2030.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) imposed the ban last week after it received complaints from parents against commercials of contraceptive, birth control and family planning products on electronic media."General public is very much concerned on the exposure of such products to the innocent children, who get inquisitive on features and use of the products," Pemra said in a notification.Parents have "shown apathy" on "undesired" advertisements of such products and demanded a ban on their airing, it further said.The regulatory body warned of legal actions against media organizations failing to follow the directives on such ads.Pemra in 2015 banned an advertisement by a condom brand, calling it "immoral" and contrary to religious norms.Pakistan is a highly conservative society where discussion of topics even remotely connected to sex is considered as taboo.The ban came despite a government initiative to encourage birth control in Pakistan.