No confirmed ticket in Rajdhani train? You can fly on Air India

If your ticket is not confirmed in the flagship train of India Railways then you can fly in Air India to your destination.
The fare is same as of AC first class.
The national carrier has entered into an agreement with Indian Railways' ticketing department to sell those tickets, The Economic Times has reported.
"Any passenger, who could not get a confirmed ticket, will be given an option of booking in Air India flights over the next twenty-four hours. The fares will be AC first fares for AC first class passengers and AC II passengers will be charged AC II fares plus Rs 1,500," Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani said, reported the English daily.
First Published: 26 May 2016 04:07 AM