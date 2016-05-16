New viral video: New Zealand kids spoof Donald Trump







Catch our latest clip - Kiwi kids trumping Trump. Now that’s power you CAN love. pic.twitter.com/rFHb6FAPyA

— Powershop NZ (@powershop) May 11, 2016







Marketing plays of the week: Powershop calls Trump an infantile big baboon https://t.co/HWNd1N42oV ($) pic.twitter.com/kIRIaLDjoR



— NBR (@TheNBR) May 13, 2016



Donald Trump till now has been dealing with his critics, but now a bunch of New Zealand children on the internet are throwing challenge towards the millionaire business tycoon.That is exactly what is going viral on the internet. In this video that features six Kiwi boys are making fun of the US presidential hopeful by dressing up in golden-coloured wigs and issuing troubling quotes.The stunt is an ad for a New Zealand online electricity store called Powershop. The 1-minute clip has so far been viewed nearly 100,000 times.The video shows the kids repeating Donald Trump like quotes directly to the camera."Be careful lying Ted or else I'll spill the beans on your wife," one kid said in the footage."My IQ is one of the highest, and you know it," said another while the third kid said, "You can never be too greedy."Hang on, we are not going to reveal everything. Watch the video below and find out yourself.