Meet Amit Tiwari from Jhansi whose story will definitely leave you in tears!

Reason? An acute shortage of transplantable corneas and hence they are often left to a life without sight.
One such true story is that Amit Tiwari, a young man from Jhansi who was visionless for almost 15 years.
Now he is about to undergo a corneal transplant and regain his vision.
With a little help from Google Photos, Amit was able to rediscover all the memories which he had missed viewing all these years.
The footage is a real event. It was captured as it happened. His story will surely leave you in tears.
Watch the video below:
Video courtesy-Google India/YouTube
First Published: 28 May 2016 09:21 AM