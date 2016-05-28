 Meet Amit Tiwari from Jhansi whose story will definitely leave you in tears!
By: || Updated: 28 May 2016 09:21 AM
New Delhi: Reports say there are 40 million visually-impaired people in the world and out of this enormous lot, 15 million are from India!

Reason? An acute shortage of transplantable corneas and hence they are often left to a life without sight.

One such true story is that Amit Tiwari, a young man from Jhansi who was visionless for almost 15 years.

Now he is about to undergo a corneal transplant and regain his vision.

With a little help from Google Photos, Amit was able to rediscover all the memories which he had missed viewing all these years.

The footage is a real event. It was captured as it happened. His story will surely leave you in tears.

Watch the video below:



Video courtesy-Google India/YouTube

