 Man brutally beats female bus driver after being objected for smoking, video goes viral
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • LIFESTYLE
  • Man brutally beats female bus driver after being objected for smoking, video goes viral

Man brutally beats female bus driver after being objected for smoking, video goes viral

By: || Updated: 12 May 2016 10:37 AM
Man brutally beats female bus driver after being objected for smoking, video goes viral
New Delhi: For five minutes, a female bus driver was beaten by a passenger after she tried to stop him from smoking onboard the vehicle in Suzhou city, China.

A surveillance camera installed on the bus shows the horrible incident. The male passenger can be seen fiercely hitting the driver and dragging her out of the driver’s seat.

At one point, to escape his pursuers, the violent man even tried to drive the bus away.

Image: Screen grab Image: Screen grab

The bus driver, thankfully, pulled the handbrake and swiftly turned off the ignition to avoid a big accident.

All that happened when the bus was waiting at a traffic light.

Passersby then helped detain the man and is now arrested.

Image: Screen grab Image: Screen grab

It is pertinent to mention here that China’s first national smoking ban was launched in 2014 and has resulted in a fall in smoking in public places.

Watch video:



Video courtesy-CCTV News/Facebook 

For LIFESTYLE News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story SNOBBISH 'BASTERDS' – Let’s kill the Nazis

trending now

INDIA
Iran, India deepen military ties
VIDEO
Congress releases list of 10 Rajya Sabha nominees
INDIA
Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to appear before Thane police on ...