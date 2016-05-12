Man brutally beats female bus driver after being objected for smoking, video goes viral

For five minutes, a female bus driver was beaten by a passenger after she tried to stop him from smoking onboard the vehicle in Suzhou city, China.A surveillance camera installed on the bus shows the horrible incident. The male passenger can be seen fiercely hitting the driver and dragging her out of the driver’s seat.At one point, to escape his pursuers, the violent man even tried to drive the bus away.Image: Screen grabThe bus driver, thankfully, pulled the handbrake and swiftly turned off the ignition to avoid a big accident.All that happened when the bus was waiting at a traffic light.Passersby then helped detain the man and is now arrested.Image: Screen grabIt is pertinent to mention here that China’s first national smoking ban was launched in 2014 and has resulted in a fall in smoking in public places.Video courtesy-CCTV News/Facebook