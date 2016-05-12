Man brutally beats female bus driver after being objected for smoking, video goes viral

A surveillance camera installed on the bus shows the horrible incident. The male passenger can be seen fiercely hitting the driver and dragging her out of the driver’s seat.
At one point, to escape his pursuers, the violent man even tried to drive the bus away.
The bus driver, thankfully, pulled the handbrake and swiftly turned off the ignition to avoid a big accident.
All that happened when the bus was waiting at a traffic light.
Passersby then helped detain the man and is now arrested.
It is pertinent to mention here that China’s first national smoking ban was launched in 2014 and has resulted in a fall in smoking in public places.
