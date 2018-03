When 80-year-old grandma asked her granddaughter for a makeup, she didn’t expect to become an overnight internet sensation.But that is exactly what happened!Livia asked her granddaughter Tea Flego a Croatian makeup artist for a makeup.Flego showed the entire world how a clever use of makeup can get rid of at least 20 years of age.Now, Livia is known across the internet as Glam-Ma and is enjoying the attention and her refreshed new look.