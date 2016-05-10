Maharashtra: Dalit man digs up new well in JUST 40 days after wife denied water from a well

When there is a will, there is a way, a Dalit man here has proved this saving correct once again.Bapurao Tajne dug up a new well in just 40 days after his wife was allegedly denied water from a well. It also shows his love and care for his spouse.From the well, not only his family fetches water but also those who once used to laugh at him when Tajne said he will dig up a well for his wife."People who were laughing at me earlier now fetch water from my well," said Bapurao Tajne.Image courtesy-ANI/Twitter