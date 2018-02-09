Kim sends perfume to haters for Valentine's Day

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is spreading the love to all her "lovers" and "haters" this Valentine's Day.The 37-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram Stories to tell her fans that she decided to send her new -- Kimoji Hearts KKW Fragrances -- to some of her closest friends as well as enemies, reports aceshowbiz.com."Alright guys. I am writing the list for my press boxes. I'm going to send them to way more than this, but I decided this Valentine's Day, everyone deserves a Valentine, so I'm going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of because it is Valentine's Day after all," Kim said while showing coloured post-it notes with the names of the recipients.The names written on blue notes included Blac Chyna, her brother Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee, Bette Midler as well as Chloe Moretz and Piers Morgan, both of whom criticized Kim in 2016 for sharing a nude selfie. Singer Pink, who seemingly took a jab at her as well, was also part on the list.Other "haters" to receive the gifts included Sarah Michelle Gellar, who expressed disapproval over Kim and her husband Kanye West's Vogue cover in 2014, Naya Rivera, who blasted the mother of three over her racy 2014 Paper magazine cover, Wendy Williams, who slammed Kim over her racy images, and singer Taylor Swift, who has been feuding with her and most notably West.Meanwhile, the names written on pink and purple notes included Kim's sisters, mother Kris Jenner, friends Chrissy Teigen, Mariah Carey, Cher and Cardi B, actress Jennifer Lawrence, who is a big fan of Kim's family and their show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians", Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.