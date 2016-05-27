Justin Bieber, Skrillex sued over 'Sorry' track

Casey Dienel, who records as White Hinterland, filed a lawsuit against the two over Bieber’s 2015 comeback megahit “Sorry,” which was co-produced by Skrillex, reports variety.com.In the lawsuit, Dienel claims Bieber and Skrillex ripped of the “unique characteristics of the female vocal riff” of her 2014 track “Ring the Bell.”Dienel addressed the lawsuit on her Facebook page on Thursday stating that “the writers, producers, and performers of "Sorry" did not obtain a license for this exploitation of my work nor did they obtain or seek my permission.”The writers of the song -- Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and Michael Tucker, are also listed in the lawsuit.Dienel said that Bieber could have simply licensed her music instead of sampling it.“After the release of ‘Sorry,’ my lawyers sent Bieber a letter regarding the infringement, but Bieber’s team again chose to ignore me. I offered Bieber’s team an opportunity to have a private dialogue about the infringement, but they refused to even acknowledge my claim, despite the obviousness of the sample,” she posted.Dienel said she was left with no other options and is “sure that he and his team will launch a full attack against me.”