Jaipur: Meet Aabhas Sharma, 12-year-old who cleared Higher Secondary

: "Don't aim for success if you want it; just do what you love and believe in, and it will come naturally,"-this proverb by famous writer and journalist David Frost rightly suits Aabhas Sharma, the child prodigy who has cleared the higher secondary exam conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) at the age of 12.Aabhas scored 325 out of 600 marks, scoring 65 percent to get a first division in the class 12th exam, the results of which were announced on Monday evening.Two years ago, he became a celebrity in town when he passed class 10 at the age of 10."There was no pressure on me. I used to study at my will and play. I did not study class prep. I started my schooling from class first and I also jumped one or two primary classes," he said.Jubilant with such an outstanding performance, Aabhas said how his family and his school teachers extended him full support throughout the exams."There was full support from my family as well as my teachers. I used to study only one night before the exam. I was hundred percent confident that I will get through," he added.Born on August 26, 2003, this wonder boy from Jaipur aspires to become a doctor and serve the nation.However, the 12-year-old boy has only one regret that he cannot appear for PMT (Pre Medical Test) before the age of 17 as the rules don't allow him to do so.His father, Sachin Sharma, also the director of Aabhas Public Senior Secondary School in Jaipur's Durgapura area, says he never pressurised his son and always used to encourage him."He gave his exams without any pressure. Today evening, when results were about to come, he asked me as to what will happen. I told him to relax and said that what will happen, it will happen for the good. He studied only overnights," he said."He scored 61 percent marks in class 10th. From there on he got the confidence that he could clear class 12th. We never pressurized him to study," he added.