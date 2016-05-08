IS executes 7-year-old boy for swearing while playing football with friends

In another barbaric incident, Islamic State terrorists have executed a seven-year-old boy for swearing while playing football with his friends, said media reports.The chilling murder is reported to have taken place on Thursday, just days after he was abducted by ISIS militants in Raqqa, Jihadi's stronghold.It is alleged the boy (named as Muaz Hassan), on Monday, was playing with friends when a terrorist walked past and accused him of swearing.According to media reports, Muaz Hassan earlier this week in the city of Raqqa was abducted after they heard him ‘cursing divinity’ while playing in the street with his friends.The boy's this act was considered an insult to the Caliphate, regardless of his age, reported media.The boy was dragged before a 'court' where the false charges were slapped on him and consequently he was executed for "insulting the caliphate".The boy was taken to a public square and was shot dead in front of a crowd of around 700, added media reports.