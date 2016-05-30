Iran: Students lashed 99 times each for attending co-ed graduation party!

For attending a co-ed graduation party (that included men and women), more than 30 college students were arrested in Tehran.Within 24 hours of arrest, they were not only interrogated but given punishment by Iran's judiciary... 99 lashes!The punishments were meted out in Qazvin (about 144. km from capital), said media reports.The Qazvin prosecutor, Esmail Sadeghi Niaraki said that this will be a lesson for those who break Islamic norms in private places, reported media.In Iran, mixed-gender parties, dancing and the consumption of alcohol are illegal. However, despite ban they have become common over the past decade, especially in cities.