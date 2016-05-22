In public, man grabs girlfriend's leg, begs her not to go, video goes viral

A footage of a man grabbing his girlfriend's leg in a desperate bid to stop her leaving him has gone viral in Chinese media. In the effort, he even tore off his girl’s stockings!
In the film, the man is seen lying on the ground and pulling hard his girlfriend’s stockings, begging the girl not to go.
The embarrassed girl shouts at him to leave her. When that doesn't work, she even slapped him repeatedly.
Image: Screen grab
Watch footage:
Video courtesy-Facebook/CCTVNews
First Published: 22 May 2016 06:18 AM