 In public, man grabs girlfriend's leg, begs her not to go, video goes viral
By: || Updated: 22 May 2016 06:23 AM
New Delhi: When you are truly in love with someone, you are ready to do anything to stop him/her from leaving you but this man has taken this to an although new level.

A footage of a man grabbing his girlfriend's leg in a desperate bid to stop her leaving him has gone viral in Chinese media. In the effort, he even tore off his girl’s stockings!

In the film, the man is seen lying on the ground and pulling hard his girlfriend’s stockings, begging the girl not to go.

The embarrassed girl shouts at him to leave her. When that doesn't work, she even slapped him repeatedly.

Image: Screen grab Image: Screen grab

Watch footage:



Video courtesy-Facebook/CCTVNews

First Published:
