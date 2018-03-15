IIT Kanpur Is Holding Annual Fest Techkriti And Students All Over Are Invited

Kanpur: Technology is the collection of techniques, skills, methods and processes and application of science to accomplish tasks and scientific investigation.

With the vigour of taking science forward, improving technology and challenging the limits of human mind, we here at Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur welcome you to the 24

th

edition of the annual, official and the best technology fest you can witness - Techkriti 2018 - from 15th to 18th March.

The theme for this year – “Prism of Possibilities” rightly puts forward how the collaboration of science, fun and the greatest minds will colour up this year’s fest. Ignite the burning flame of innovation hid in you, use the prism of possibilities Techkriti offers you, disperse your ideas and turn them into reality.

Nerve-wracking entertaining shows are lined up this year. Acts like Willy William (Yes right, that bearded French guy in MiGente), Biswa Kalyan Rath (the IITian transformed to natural comedian), DJ Marnik and the multitalented artist Piyush Mishra are ready to set fire to your pro-nites, to calm down the nerves of your brain after the innovative, amazing and mind-boggling workshops, lectures and exhibitions all day long and set alive the atmosphere with their scintillating acts.

Fantastic exhibitions like Humanoid Nino, ETH Zurich, Meshtek, Kinomo, INA, UM Bikes, etc. are ready to open the window to the advancing world technology you can experience and feel here. They sure will challenge your brains to foster new innovations and to contribute and learn from this never-before scientific experience you’ll have here.

Workshops by the best multinational companies – App Integration by Microsoft, Cloud Computing by Amazon Web Services, hot topics like Machine learning, IoT, Arduino, and many more – all are dug up in our mine this year – to be explored, to be learnt. A drone show of 100 LED-lit up drones are going to beautify your imaginations and drown the sky of IIT Kanpur in their lights.

They say “The only source of knowledge is experience”. Indeed, the experience is an integral foundation part to the great heights science or any field reaches. For this, we have a number of knowledge-filled, incomparable and awe-inspiring talks for you. General Bipin Rawat (Chief of Indian Army Staff), renowned Australian umpire Simon Taufel, MK Amir Peretz (Former Deputy Prime Minister of Israel), Jitendra Nath Goswami (Moon Man of India), Shyam Benegal(Padma Bhushan awardee, an awesome director), Atul Tiwari (the famous actor from 3 Idiots) and many more are all here going to fill the air with their knowledge, guidance and provide their experience to the young budding minds to be successful in their upcoming endeavours.

With many more activities and events like Coding Contests, entrepreneurial workshops, etc., Techkriti 2018 is here with the prism of possibilities, to blow your minds, to push your limits, to enhance your knowledge, to challenge your innovations, to pull you up, to take Science forward, to disperse you in the spectrum of an exhilarating, exuberant, blissful and knowledgeable experience you’ll never forget. It only gets better. Come, be a part!

