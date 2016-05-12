Haryana: 72-year-old woman becomes mother for the first time

On April 19, Daljinder Kaur gave birth to a boy following two years of IVF treatment at a fertility clinic in of Haryana with her 79-year-old husband Mohinder Singh Gill.
The couple married for 46 years but had no child.
(ALSO SEE MORE PICS: Meet Daljinder Kaur, Woman Who Gave Birth To A Baby At The Age Of 72!)
The baby was conceived using the couple's own egg and sperm. Child is now healthy after weighing just two kilograms (4.4 pounds) at the time of birth, the National Fertility and Test Tube centre said.
Kaur's husband, Mohinder Singh Gill said he was not concerned about their age.
The couple believed the God would watch over their child whom they named Armaan.
However, the case is not the first in India. In 2008, a 72-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh state reportedly giving birth to twins, also through IVF.
For LIFESTYLE News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 12 May 2016 07:47 AM