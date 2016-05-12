Haryana: 72-year-old woman becomes mother for the first time

An Indian woman has given birth at the age of 72 with the help of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) in Hisar, Haryana.On April 19, Daljinder Kaur gave birth to a boy following two years of IVF treatment at a fertility clinic in of Haryana with her 79-year-old husband Mohinder Singh Gill.The couple married for 46 years but had no child.The baby was conceived using the couple's own egg and sperm. Child is now healthy after weighing just two kilograms (4.4 pounds) at the time of birth, the National Fertility and Test Tube centre said.Kaur's husband, Mohinder Singh Gill said he was not concerned about their age.The couple believed the God would watch over their child whom they named Armaan.However, the case is not the first in India. In 2008, a 72-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh state reportedly giving birth to twins, also through IVF.