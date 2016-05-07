Gurgaon road rage VIDEO: Transgenders attack youths after leaving a nightclub

Transgenders created a violent ruckus in Gurgaon while exiting a pub at MG Road when their car slightly brisked another car.The incident happened on the wee hours of Saturday when a Swift and SX4 car (one driven by a transgender and the other by a youth), while coming out of a nightclub, accidently touched past each other.The minor accident resulted in damage to the side mirror of the SX4 whose driver cautioned the driver of the Swift car to drive carefully.Outraged by his tone, two transgenders came out of their Swift car and attacked the SX4's mirror with a baseball bat and assaulted the youths.The youths suffered minor injuries. A complaint was lodged against the accused transgenders at the nearest police station.Watch Video: