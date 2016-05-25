 Graphic video: This is why you shouldn't push a cotton bud too far into your ear
Graphic video: This is why you shouldn't push a cotton bud too far into your ear

By: || Updated: 25 May 2016 04:33 AM
NAGPUR (MAHARASHTRA): All over the world, millions of people use cotton ear buds to clean or itch their ears.

But what happens if you push the bud too far into your ear canal?

A man from Nagpur found exactly the answer to this when he was using the bud to clean his ear canal. However, in doing that, the end of the bud had fallen off and stuck inside his ear canal.

After suffering from a blocked ear, he visited doctor Krunal Karade and discovered that the cotton material was still inside his ear.

Dr. Krunal carefully removed the bud from the patient's ear. He carried out an oto-endoscopic to remove it.

He captured the entire video which is quite graphic.

Watch video:
Warning: Video is graphic, viewers discretion is advised




Video courtesy-Dr Krunal Karade/YouTube

